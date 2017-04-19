High Occupancy Rates in Zagori, Epirus, over Easter Period

IOANNINA (ANA) – High occupancy rates were recorded in Zagori, northern Greece, over the Easter period. More specifically, occupancy rates in hotels, hostels and other types of accommodation exceeded 90 percent.

The good weather and the delivery of new parts of the Ionian Road and Athens-Patras highway played an important role in the number of tourists visiting the area.

The majority of visitors were from Germany, Holland, Italy and other European countries as well as from Israel.

“This is another proof that Zagori has been established as an international tourist destination all year round,” the president of Zagori’s municipality Tourism Committee Michalis Vlachos said and added: “We continue the effort to promote Zagori in cooperation with the Region of Epirus and tourism organisations of the area.”