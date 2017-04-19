Girl 8, Dies, Flu Death Toll in Greece Passes 100

ATHENS – The death of an 8-year-old, believed to be from the flu, has sent the death toll in Greece from the illness to more than 100 with health officials wary there could be more.

Doctors and medical experts are waiting for the results of a postmortem examination to confirm whether the girl, who died in a hospital in the Peloponnese was the latest victim of flu.

She died April 18 morning in an intensive care unit at the University Hospital in Rio, Kathimerini said, and reportedly had been suffering from a high fever for several days after contracting type B flu, which is usually considered to be less dangerous than type A.

If the death is from the flu she will have been the 102nd person in Greece to be a victim, far lower than last year at this time when 197 people had lost their lives.

A total of 267 people, including 15 children, were hospitalized since October with serious complications after they contracted the flu.

An official at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) said the the flu season is far from over.