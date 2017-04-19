NYPost: Nicole Malliotakis Considering Running for NYC Mayor

STATEN ISLAND – Republican Assemblywoman for Brooklyn and Staten Island Nicole Malliotakis who has challenged Mayor de Blasio’s policy of shielding illegal immigrants is considering running for mayor, New York Post reports.

“I’m not going to deny that I’m looking at it. I do have a platform and ideas that could improve our city and state,” said Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, according to Post.

But sources of Post said Greek-American Malliotakis will hold off on making decision until a close ally, another Greek-American and Republican business mogul John Catsimatidis, decides whether to enter the race. She definitely won’t run if he does.

Malliotakis on March 27 proposed her years-old plan to expand the state’s existing Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) as an alternative to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to make tuition free for middle class students at public colleges which excludes private schools.

Ms. Malliotakis is the daughter of immigrant parents. Her mother is an immigrant from Cuba and her father is from Greece. Raised in the Greek Orthodox faith, Ms. Malliotakis grew up in Great Kills, Staten Island.