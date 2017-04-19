4 Dead, 1 Hurt in Army Helicopter Crash in Elassona, Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Military officials in Greece say four army officers have been killed and one injured in the crash of a border patrol helicopter in northern Greece.

The incident occurred Wednesday, north of the town of Elassona, some 450 kilometers (280 miles) northwest of Athens.

Army officials say the Huey UH-1H helicopter had been on a routine border patrol flight.

A Greek military official confirmed the deaths to The Associated Press, but insisted on anonymity pending an official announcement.

An extensive search of the rugged area was launched after the army lost contact with the helicopter, which had taken off from the central city of Larissa.

The Greek Defence Ministry published the names of the four dead army officers who lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in the area of Sarantaporos, Elassona, on Wednesday morning and the name of the one officer who was injured, ANA says.

Major General Ioannis Tzanidakis has been promoted this year to deputy commander of the Greek First Army.

Colonel Thomas Adamos was 50 years old and security director in the First Army.

Major Dimosthenis Goulas, the helicopter pilot, was 35 years old and had completed 1,620 hours of flight in this type of army helicopters.

Lieutenant Konstantinos Hatzis, the co-pilot, was 28 years old and had completed 405 flight hours in the same type of helicopters.

First Sergeant Vasiliki Plexida, who was injured in the crash, is being treated for limited injuries at a military hospital in Thessaloniki. She is 26 years old.

