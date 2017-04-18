And Yet, 49% of Turks said “No”, By Antonis H. Diamataris

When the colonels seized power in Greece in 1967, the vast majority of the international community condemned the abrogation of democracy in the “cradle of democracy.”

Today, the majority of the international community condemns the imposition of an authoritarian regime in Turkey by lateral means, while emphasizing its key position in NATO and the dangerous surrounding area.

So, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emerged victorious. Not with the wide margin he wished and hoped for. However, Turkey is going through one of the most profound changes in its history. It is equating its future with strong, authoritarian leaders, despite the often chaotic and ineffective democratic system.

Unlike President Johnson in 1967, President Trump was among the first who rushed to congratulate Erdogan. He is obviously not interested in…the details.

However, I do not want to dwell on what has already filled the pages of newspapers throughout the world. It is apparent that Turkey is headed for trouble with long-term consequences for both itself and the region.

Dictatorial and authoritarian regimes always, or almost always, lead to big or very big trouble. It is truly surprising that aspiring dictators have yet to realize this.

But what I would like to say, something I do not see mentioned much, is the following: first, I congratulate – yes, congratulate – the 49% of Turkish voters who dared to vote “No,” despite the campaign of terror waged by their government, despite Erdogan’s known vindictiveness, despite the brainwashing by the media.

They are the future of their country. And their percentage is bound to rise and become the large majority that will eventually bring about change. And they will bitterly remember those who did not stand by them…

Second, if we are not aware of the backward drift toward authoritarian regimes as a general trend of our times, we are blind and we will pay the price.

Russia and Turkey may be the most obvious examples, but Europe is definitely not unaffected by this, not to mention Greece specifically. It is wrong to consider the situation in Greece as being naturally democratic.

That Marine Le Pen, for example, may win the next election – not to mention the ensuing ones – for the presidency of France. That something similar is about to happen in Italy – to say nothing of Trump’s election – says a lot.

Authoritarian regimes, in their current form, are on the verge of becoming a trend. And this is dangerous for both the people and for peace itself.