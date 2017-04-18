Holy Week and Holy Pascha Celebrations (Videos)

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Churches of America and Canada on the night of the Anastasi were filled with the faithful who attended the services with devotion and reverence and sang aloud Christos Anesti (Christ is risen from the dead.) The bells rang out across the globe as Christians celebrated the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The National Herald’s correspondents and collaborators from the Metropolitan Area in New York, New England, Los Angeles, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Montreal, Canada, reported on the excellent attendance at the Holy Week and Easter services this year. Besides the many photographs and videos that have already been posted on the newspaper’s websites www.ekirikas.com and www.thenationalherald.com as well as on Facebook are a testament to the reverence and solemnity with which the Greeks participated.



Video: Staten Island

While the priests chanted the “Come Receive the Light” the flash of cellphone cameras added to the illumination at the ceremonies.

The photos with the greetings of Christos Anesti through smart phones crossed the Atlantic to Greece, Cyprus, Northern Epirus, multiplying the light and joy of the Resurrection. Holy Saturday and Easter weather conditions in the Northeast of the United States were perfect for this time of year when it can be cold and damp. The Greeks followed the traditions of the Resurrection, taking the Holy Light and carrying it to their homes, where they enjoyed the traditional Easter soup and wished everyone Christos Anesti.

The Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, New Jersey was crowded with worshippers at the services of the Holy Resurrection presided over by Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey. Among those in attendance were a large number of young people and families with children.

There was a massive turnout of the faithful at the Church of the Transfiguration of Christ in Corona for the services of the Holy Resurrection. Presiding priest of the community Fr. George Anastasiou urged the faithful to stay until the end of the services, but many chose to leave after the Christos Anesti, as in many parishes.

Those who remained had the opportunity to hear the impressive voice of the chanter Fotios Ketsetzis who had come from Athens to participate in the Holy Week and Easter services.



Video: Montreal

On Sunday, the neighborhoods of Astoria, Jackson Heights, Flushing, Bayside, Whitestone, and Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge were fragrant with the aroma of roasting lamb, making it very easy to distinguish the homes of Greek-Americans celebrating Easter.

The Greek restaurants and taverns offered Easter Sunday meals with lamb on the spit while the cafes and bakeries offered traditional sweets and delicacies.

Easter in Smyrna

SMYRNA – In a climate of piety and emotion, the Orthodox Christians of Smyrna together with Metropolitan Bartholomew (Samaras) of Smyrna celebrated Easter.

The liturgical services of Holy Week were celebrated at both the Church of Saint Fotini through the morning of Holy Thursday, and at the historic Church of Saint Voukolos, the first Bishop of Smyrna, on the evening of Holy Thursday through Easter Sunday. The Church of Saint Voukolos is one of the few surviving Ionian churches in the region.

As we know, the Church is maintained by the Turkish authorities and is used as an event venue but on major holidays, including the saint’s day, the Orthodox Community of Smyrna is allowed to hold religious services there.



Video: Los Angeles

The Metropolitan of Smyrna presided over services at the church during the Feast of the Epiphany, St. Voukolo’s day, and Holy Week and Holy Pascha. During Holy Week and Holy Pascha, people from all origins attended the services including Greeks, Russians, Ukrainians, Georgians, the few Orthodox Christian residents of Smyrna and pilgrims from all over the world, as well as the Consul General of Greece in Smyrna Argyro Papoulia, the staff of the Consulate General and Greek officers involved in the military mission of NATO in Smyrna.

During the services Metropolitan Bartholomew of Smyrna was assisted by the regular priest of the Orthodox community of Smyrna Protopresbyter Fr. Athanasios Katzigkas, Deacon Stavros Sotiropoulos, cleric of the Metropolis of Dimitriados and Almyrou who together with a chanter was sent by Metropolitan Ignatius to help the community and the historic church during the services as well as the church members under the leadership of George Theodoridis Church Committee of the Community and the Romaikou Educational and Cultural Association of Smyrna.