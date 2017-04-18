Pan Hellenic Union and the Mobilization of Greeks in NYC 1912-13 – By Stavros T. Stavridis

By Stavros T. Stavridis

The Pan Hellenic Union (PHU) was established in Boston in 1907 with the aim to assist Greeks in distress and to promote the interests of Hellenism in the United States. It was during the Balkan Wars of 1912-13 where it played a central role in recruiting and raising money for the old patrida (homeland).

Lambros Koromilas’ appointment as Greek Minister in Washington was part of the Greek government’s strategy to work with the PHU that Greeks in America remained loyal to Greece. The PHU had established many chapters throughoutthe United States to unite all Greeks under its banner. It got a rude shock when it tried to impose a head tax on all Greeks hoping to raise $2.5 million in 1910.

All collected funds would go directly to the PHU in Boston to cover its expenses with the balance to be remitted to the Greek treasury in Athens. Resolutions were passed denouncing such a move. Even at this early stage, they would find it difficult to unite Greeks who identified themselves with their regional fraternal organizations.

In 1912, the PHU moved its headquarters temporarily from Boston to New York since all Greeks departed from that city for the Balkan conflict. It swung immediately into action where “Greek patriots” and “American sympathizers” contributed $70,000 to help the Greek cause. Many Greeks visited its headquarters seeking information about Greek affairs.

Besides its enlistment activities, the PHU conducted public meetings where various speakers addressed huge audiences regarding the Balkan conflict and rallying Greeks to do their patriotic duty for their homeland. A public meeting conducted at the Amsterdam Opera House in New York City attracted an audience of 5,000 with another 1,000 standing outside due to insufficient seating inside the auditorium.

The gathering is described as a “wildly enthusiastic affair” with many volunteers ready to go to Greece. Constantine Papamichalopoulos, the General Manager of the PHU and a former Greek Minister of Education and Religion, told the attendees to do their patriotic duty for their homeland either by fighting or contributing funds and that “Crete must be freed.”

Constantine Zampasulis, the editor of the Greek-American weekly Satyros published in New York, was overcome with emotion after reading out a poem.

Then came the turn of the pastor of the Greek Orthodox Church, Rev. (?) Curculis, who gave a rousing address couched in religious terms appealing to the patriotism of all Greeks. He said: “Sons and daughters of God. It is your duty to fight for the sake of God and your country. Constantinople once was held by the Christians, but now is occupied by the infidel Turks. Your brethren in Macedonia, Albania, Constantinople, and everywhere that the Turks rule are suffering from their atrocities. These Turks are at the same time the foes of all civilization. Stand up and fight them for the sake of God, your country and civilization.”

The speech was about fighting for God, King, and country and also liberating the unredeemed Greeks living outside the borders of the small Hellenic Kingdom. This would allow Greece to expand its territory and population and fulfil its foreign policy objective of the great idea.

The occupation of Thessaloniki by Greek troops on November 8, 1912, and the triumphal entry of Crown Prince Constantine fired up the imagination of Greeks everywhere. This was reflected at another meeting organized by the PHU at Grand Central Palace “to celebrate the Allies and Greek victories.”

Demetrios Botassi, the Greek Consul -General in New York, introduced U.S. Admiral Colvocoresses to the audience. The admiral told them that he wanted the Turks driven out of Europe and that the Greeks should cast their past glories aside. Their disunity leads to their downfall but “you are now united.” Other attendees included: Augustinos Synodinos, President of the PHU in Boston, Harilaos Economidi, owner of the daily Greek newspaperPan Hellenios, Constantine Papamichalopoulos, Dr. Thanos Alexian, C.P Ralli. and Rev Curculis.

Synodinos and Botassi announced that the Greek Government through finance minister, Kyriakos Diomidis had authorized a war loan for a million dollars to be raised in the US. This loan would be covered by bonds issued to lenders who would receive no interest after 10 years. It showed the role of the PHU using its influence in the Greek community to help raise funds for the war effort in the Balkans.

On February 12, 1913, a report titled “When Greek meets Greek” appeared in the Boston Evening Transcript suggesting that monies collected for the Greek war loan might have been misappropriated. This news item was reported in other American newspapers.

Boston Greeks filed an injunction through their lawyer Walter F. Frederick against the PHU to stop immediately raising any further funds for the Greek war effort. Some $200,000 had been raised in New England which then was handed over to Papamichalopoulos. There were two reasons which irked the plaintiffs. First, the PHU had gone beyond its original charter of being a charitable social organization by raising funds for political purposes.

There was no problem in raising money to pay transportation costs of Greek reservists to Greece; and as subscribers and members of the PHU, they demanded Papamichalopoulos show an account of how their money was being spent. To make matters worse, Papamichalopoulos departed for Greece who failed to produce the information sought by the plaintiffs.

The counsel for the plaintiffs would refer this matter to the Tax Commissioner and Attorney General of Massachusetts “ for purpose of instituting proceedings to determine by what warrant the defendant has raised money for war uses.” No evidence has been found with the Massachusetts authorities instituting formal proceedings against Papamichalopoulos. His departure from the U.S may have created suspicion in the minds of the plaintiffs thinking that he may have made offwith their funds.

Synadinos rejected claims of misuse of funds and declared that his organization in no way had not violated its charter.