State Budget Presents 1.068 Bln Euro Surplus in Q1

ATHENS (ANA) – According to the preliminary data available for the execution of the State Budget on a modified cash basis, the State Budget balance for the first quarter of 2017 presented a surplus of 1.068 billion euros, against the target of 922 million euros and the primary surplus of 1.863 billion euros for the same period in 2016.

The State Budget Primary Balance amounted to a deficit of 1,367 million euros, against a deficit of 595 million euros in the same period last year and a target of 1,408 million euro deficit.

State Budget net revenues amounted to 11,415 million euros, down 1 billion euros or 8.1 pct compared to the target.

Ordinary Budget net revenues amounted to 10,764 million euros, down 865 million euros or 7.4 pct compared to the target.