SNF to Make Large Donation to St. Demetrios HS, St. Michael’s Home

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has informed The National Herald that it will make a significant donation of several million dollars both to the St. Demetrios High School in Astoria – which is the only Greek high school in the United States – and toward the construction of a new St. Michael’s Home in Uniondale, NY.

The exact amount was not disclosed, but a key SNF executive told TNH that the “very significant” amount to be donated was discussed at a board meeting and it would be unprecedented in the history of the Greek-American community.

Both St. Demetrios and St. Michael’s meet the criteria established by Stavros Niarchos, regarding the provision of essential services to children and the elderly.

With over $2 million in donations to date, SNF is St. Demetrios High School’s top benefactor. But the forthcoming donation will be instrumental for the preservation of the Greek language for future generations, an important objective of the High School, which is led by Superintendent Dr. Anastasios Koularmanis and founder and School Board President Nick Andriotis.

St. Michael’s new home will be a 90,000 square-foot building on an 11-acre property, which will also include assisted living apartments for the elderly.

The official announcement regarding the donations is expected before the end of the academic year.