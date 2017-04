ATHENS (ANA) – Police dismantled a criminal ring that smuggled drugs from Albania to Greece.

Three Albanian nationals aged 21, 28 and 48 were arrested in the Athens district of Egaleo.

A police search in residences and vehicles revealed 25 and 425 grams of cannabis, 3,589 grams of heroin, 130 grams cocaine and 4,850 euros cash.

The suspects were sent to Athens prosecutor and the drugs were confiscated.