Live: Greek Microsatellites UPSat and DUTHSat to be Launched into Space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla – Two microsatellites, UPSat and DUTHSat, constructed in Greece will be launched into space on Tuesday, at 18:11 Athens time – along with 26 other similar microsatellites – from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA. The microsatellites will be transferred onto a rocket-carrier «Atlas V», destined for the International Space Station (ISS).

Live coverage will start at 17.00 Athens time.

UPSat is the first microsatellite based on open-source software fully constructed in Greece, the product of the University of Patras and the Libre Space Foundation under the QB50 programme.

The QB50 is part of the European Research Project FP7 Space, coordinated by the Von Karman Institute.

The other satellite DUTHSat was constructed at the University of Thrace.

You can watch the satellite’s launch via NASA’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/nasatelevision.