Bloomberg Says Greece-Creditors Pretend-and-Extend Must Stop

Seven years of successive Greek governments protesting austerity demands from international creditors only to relent and impose more in return for bailouts is a political game that needs to end, the editorial board of the Bloomberg financial news agency wrote.

Greece has been surviving on three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($347.04 billion) from the European Union, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism and the International Monetary Fund.

But the money has come with crushing pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings that have hurt workers, pensioners and the poor while politicians, the rich and tax cheats escape with near impunity.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has been locked in sputtering talks with the lenders over more austerity terms attached to a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.55 billion).

“For the past seven years, the International Monetary Fund and euro-zone institutions have supported Athens with loans in exchange for fiscal austerity and structural economic reform. This strategy has failed to break Greece’s vicious circle of a shrinking economy and higher debt. Europe needs to bring this spiral to an end without further delay — by putting Greece’s debts on a credibly downward path,” was Bloomberg’s view.

The IMF, which took part in the first two bailouts of 240 billion euros ($255.49 billion) has stayed out of the third so far until Tsipras imposes more austerity and the European lenders provide debt relief for beleaguered Greece.

“This is a welcome break from the past: Time and again, creditors have deluded themselves that Greece can run implausibly high budget surpluses for years. Germany, especially, is keen to keep the IMF involved. With luck, Berlin might be willing to adjust the creditors’ proposals accordingly,” Bloomberg said.

After the bailouts and attached austerity, Greece is even worse off and new pension cuts and taxes on low-income families will make it even tougher for them.

“If consumers and companies are to spend and invest again, they must see an end to the tunnel. Economic necessity and political feasibility point to the same conclusion: Firm fiscal restraint is essential – but not so firm as to be self-defeating,” the news agency added.

Outright debt reductions would be the clearest and most straightforward option, but governments fear offending their voters, who’ve been led to expect the money they lent to Greece to come back one day. The alternative is a package of other concessions – including a further reduction of interest rates, plus extensions of maturities and grace periods.

“A sufficiently comprehensive plan is capable of making the debt sustainable. It should be made conditional on Greece meeting a set of feasible reform benchmarks, but not on achieving fiscal surpluses that nobody believes are achievable.”

Bloomberg concluded that, “This isn’t a matter of letting Greece off the hook. The country can’t prosper within the Eurozone unless it improves its economic performance, and that demands further reform. But it’s no less essential that the next agreement with creditors breaks the cycle of patch, mend and pretend.”