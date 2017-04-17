Which Trump Do You Prefer? The Old or the New? By Antonis H. Diamataris

He was the different candidate. The non-politician, who called things by their name. The rich candidate who could change Washington because of his financial situation, from the moment he sat in the presidential chair.

And indeed, he made a strong start on two of his key promises: immigration and the health care system. But he fell short on both.

He boasted that as a successful businessman, he knows how to choose the best possible partners; it has been proven otherwise. At least two of his most basic choices – Michael Flynn as national security adviser and Steve Bannon as White House chief strategist – were particularly unfortunate. He threw the first one under the bus. It seems he will also throw the second one. After he undercuts them publicly, he virtually says that he didn’t even know them.

So, “before the rooster crows,” before completing his first 100 days in the White House, President Trump is greatly distancing himself from Candidate Trump. Without ruling out, though, that he might change yet again.

So, what’s now left of the “old” Trump are the tweets, although they are different than before.

The “post-Syrian attack” President Trump resembles the presidents before him more and more. Except the people didn’t vote for this Trump; they voted for the “other” Trump, the “anti-establishment” one.

Let us look at some issues on which he radically and suddenly changed his stance: during the campaign, he sent shockwaves with his statement that NATO was obsolete, useless, and that America would stop providing military cover to its wealthy members if they did not contribute their fair share to the Alliance’s expenses.

Recently, however, he told the NATO Secretary General that he now understands that NATO is “no longer obsolete.”

During the campaign, he accused China of “raping” the U.S. economy and unfairly taking jobs away from Americans.

But now he is offering China a better trade deal if it agrees to help eliminate the North Korean nuclear threat. And not a single word about labeling it a “currency manipulator,” an extremely serious accusation, which he had threatened to do during the campaign.

As for Russia, although U.S. intelligence possesses evidence linking Trump’s campaign to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to influence the election in his favor, and although he stated in November, 2015 that he “got to know him (Putin) very well,” he recently denied ever meeting him. “I don’t know Putin,” he said.

Although during the campaign he claimed the U.S. military is a “disaster,” he recently stated that “it’s so incredible. It’s brilliant. It’s genius. Our technology, our equipment, is better than anyone by a factor of five.”

And not a single mention of… the wall!

Therefore, the “system” is heaving a big sigh of relief.

But how will his voters react?