Greedy Girl in Cleveland Heights Combines Indian and Greek Food

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chef Eustathea Kavouras owes her cooking techniques to the mix of her Greek upbringing and observing street food vendors in Bombay later in life.

So it’s no surprise her Greedy Girl eatery, which opened in the Cedar-Taylor district of Cleveland Heights last September at 2158 S. Taylor Road, is every bit as colorful as its cuisine.

The cozy diner – open for breakfast and lunch – is painted a cheery yellow and accented with eclectic, worldly wall art in shades of blue and red. There’s seating for around 20, plus a small window ledge and patio tables, cleveland.com reports.

Greek and Indian may seem like an unlikely pairing. But Greedy Girl’s strength is allowing for experimentation.

The platters are served separate, but a selection of Indian sides allow for mixing-and-matching. Crisp okra fries, corn with a punch of chili pepper powder and coconut cauliflower are all options. Smaller snacks like Bombay Bhel Puri and Channa Chaat make up another portion of the offerings.

