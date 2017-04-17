Athens Seeks to Become Top Dental Tourism Destination

ATHENS (ANA) – The dental sector is playing an important role in boosting and promoting medical tourism in Greece.

For that reason, a group of Greek specialised dentists set up a cluster in 2015 with the view to further promoting the sector. “In an effort to increase the number of foreigners coming to Greece for medical reasons, the municipality of Athens took the initiative to bring qualified dentists together with the view to rendering Athens a top dental destination,” the assistant professor of Dentistry at the University of Athens and President of Athens Dental Tourism Cluster, Nicholas Kouvelas, said to the Athens Macedonian News Agency.

According to Kouvelas, the assets of treating dental patients in Greece are the following: – highly qualified doctors – certificates received from internationally recognised organisations – patient friendly climate – low cost services, even 25-35 pct lower than the equivalent cost in other developed countries