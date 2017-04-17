Want a Bigger Congregation? Have a Drive-Thru Church

By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros

New ideas can be revealing in more ways than one, particularly in how quickly they are often dismissed. Such may be the case with a notion I had while awaiting to receive a couple of palms and a piece of antidoron this year on Palm Sunday: why not follow the lead of McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s, and have a drive-thru option available?

Again, the important thing here is not necessarily the idea itself, but to analyze why steam is coming out of the ears of so many, as they call for banishing me to the land of Nod (to join Cain) for even daring to consider such blasphemy.

But wait – hear me out for a moment: I am suggesting a drive-thru option to accompany a full-fledged church service, not to replace it.

So, here’s whatPalm Sunday next year might look like: individuals, couples, and families drive to church, as always, park the car, and attend the full multi-hour liturgy inside. But many others who prefer the fast-track simply pull up to the customer service window and place their order. A conversation between Employee and Parishioner might sound like this:

E: Good morning, sir, welcome to St. ______. How may I help you?

P: Good morning. I’d like some palms, please.

E: Would you like them already made into crosses?

P: Yeah, um, actually, how about two of each? I like to make some on my own but I’m

not sure I remember how, so give me a couple of ready-made ones just in case.

E: Sir, will you be receiving Holy Communion today?

P: Umm, no, I probably shouldn’t. I didn’t even think about it really – maybe next week.

E: Ok sir, would you care to make a donation to the church today, for how much? And

would you like any portion of that to go toward the Philoptochos?

P: Uhh, yeah, sure. How about ten dollars? Half to the church, half to the Philoptochos?

E: Thank you Sir. Please pay here and then proceed to the Pickup Window.

(Parishioner pays and drives up to the Pickup window)

E: Sir, please enjoy this one-minute sermon about Palm Sunday (Employee proceeds to

read short sermon). Thank you, sir. To review, two palm crosses, two loose palms, no

Communion. Here are your palms, a piece of antidoron, and a newsletter of this

week’s church announcements. Would you like some coffee and a koulouraki too?

P: I’ll skip the koulouraki – I’m trying to cut down on my carbs, but I’ll take a cup of coffee – a little cream, no sugar please.

E: Here you are, sir. Have a great day and Kali Anastasi!

P: Thanks, you too!

Granted, the above scenario seems to make a mockery of the solemnity, tradition, and sacramental mystery of the Orthodox liturgy. And for those who see it that way, they can opt for the full church service, as always. In fact, they might enjoy the liturgy much better, because there will be no chattering in the aisles by people bored out of their minds who can’t wait for it to end. There will be no crying babies and restless children. No endless lines on which to stand to await Communion or antidoron. The ones who really don’t want to be there, won’t be there; they’ll be in the drive-thru lane outside. This system will separate those who really want to be there from those who just want the end result, thereby making the experience more fulfilling for all parties concerned.

“But if you just get the palms and the antidoron with a one-minute sermon, that’s a joke! It’s meaningless!” many will proclaim. Really? More meaningless than those who were sleepwalking and daydreaming through the entire liturgy anyway, waiting until the end?

Not to mention those who don’t go to church in the first place, because their short attention span cannot bear the long wait? Are they better off with no sermon at all than with one that only lasts a minute?

Consider that a traditional college degree takes four years to complete. Does this mean learning annexes, which offer individual, non-credit-bearing courses – i.e., learning purely for the sake of learning – should be outlawed? Should people be forbidden from purchasing the book Shakespeare for Dummies because they didn’t formally enroll in college and spend the previous semester taking Introduction to Literature as a prerequisite?

“But if you create the drive-thru option, no one will want to go to regular church anymore.” Really? Did the learning annexes and “for Dummies” books series cause people to stop enrolling in college? Did legalizing abortion cause people to stop using birth control? Did validating same-sex marriage compel heterosexuals to run out and wed a person of their own gender, just because they could?

Some will continue to shake their heads at the drive-thru notion, simply repeating “it’s just wrong!” over and over again, without choosing to delve more deeply into the motivation behind their mantra.

Others, though, might cut to the crux (no pun intended) of the matter: “if all they do is go to ‘drive-thru church,’ their souls won’t be saved!” But they’re already not coming to church. Except for Holy Week, and with few exceptions to the rule, too many churches’ pews are empty, Sunday after Sunday. And the reason some churches appear “full” is because they cover such a large area of Greek-dwelling neighborhoods, that their overcrowded appearance masks the reality that the overwhelming majority of the parishioners only go on Christmas and Easter – if then.

So, if you want them never to return, just keep threatening them that their “souls won’t be saved.”

And if the “marketing strategy” is to have only one “product” for fear that “consumers” might choose an alternative, what does that really say about one’s confidence in one’s product?