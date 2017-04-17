A Cultural Introspection into the Celebration of the Feast of Feasts

By Christopher Tripoulas

The celebration of Holy Pascha, represents an indelible reference point in the individual and collective lives of Orthodox Christians and Hellenes worldwide. This feast of feasts is part of the very essence of the people’s cultural makeup and worldview.

This column’s scope cannot do justice to the holiday’s life-changing spiritual dimensions and revolutionary message resonated by the Church that through Christ’s Holy Passion, descent into Hades, and glorious Resurrection on the third day, death – mankind’s ancient enemy– is now trampled down by death and life is granted to those in the tombs.

But then again, those interested in exploring those dimensions can attain this knowledge far better by empirically participating in Holy Week – a week unlike any other in the year, culminating in the brilliant and bright celebration of Pascha, which the Greek people do descriptively call “Lambri” (Brightness).

By authentically partaking in the unfolding of the divine drama, the beauty of the hymnography, the mysticism of the sacraments, the very participation of nature itself in the services (lending its flowers to adorn the Cross and Epitaphios, its honey to make the candles with which we receive the unwaning light of the Resurrected Savior, its oil and the resin from its trees to light the oil lamps and make the incense that accompany the prayers offered throughout the week, and the explosion of spring in the air to join the faithful who congregate outside the churches on Good Friday and the Resurrection Vigil, with nature returning to life in a symbolic show of homage to Christ – the source of all life itself – who rose from the dead to restore the life of His creations), they can develop a much more grounded understanding of the spiritual component of this feast.

They can also better understand its cultural parameters, which remain deep in the heart of the Hellenic people, who feel the “intoxication” of the Bride (the Church) regaining its Bridegroom (Christ) “in their hearts more than any other people because no other Christian holiday holds the place that the feast of Pascha does among them.” As Greece’s Paschal paeanist Alexandros Papadiamantis writes “for Greek people, Lambri rises and sets with the boisterous dispersing and supreme exalting of people who still retain in their veins some drops of blood from our untamed and unbridled fathers, who were pacified by love of freedom.”

There are so many cultural characteristics that remain unaffected by the passage of time. To randomly note a few, during Holy Week a transcendence of space and time occurs, as millennia-old traits are relived and retained, often unconsciously, despite the onslaught of globalization and the identity complexes plaguing modern Greek policymakers.

Despite today’s extremely individualized society, the collective nature of the Hellenic social makeup emerges indefatigable. Churchgoers and non-churchgoers alike gather together – at least on Good Friday and Holy Saturday. Backyards and homes fill with family members and friends who gather to crack eggs, roast the lamb signifying the Savior’s sacrifice, and drink wine to celebrate the holiday.

Fireworks symbolize the destruction of Hades and the Resurrection of Christ, while kisses are exchanged to display Love. The entire neighborhood knows when the Hellenes are celebrating Pascha, with the hospitality of the celebrants standing as a perpetual invitation to “come and see” the message of the Risen Christ. This empirical experience can best help one understand what that monumental figure of Romanity, Greek Revolutionary war hero General Ioannis Makryiannis, means when he says “but when many people struggle and build together, they must say ‘us.’ We are about the ‘us’ and not the ‘I.’”

The exhibition of philokalia (love of beauty) also becomes quickly evident. The beauty of the services, their harmony with nature, the poetry and melody of the hymns, the iconography, and the symbolism that fill Holy Week can be found everywhere. The lyric poetry of the Church is choral, like the classical Greek Dorian style, and the “heirmos” and “troparion” used by the Church’s melodists are the same as Pindar’s “strophe” (formal opening) and “antistrophe” (which mirrors the strophe), while the Byzantine “katavasia” is nothing more than the “epode” – the final closing section that features a different length and metrical structure.

Moreover, one marvels at the fact that the verses of a troparion or even a full Canon (containing 9 odes) are sometimes written by different authors but nonetheless complete each other perfectly. Prime examples of such masterpieces are the Hymn of Kassiani, written by a nun who nearly became empress before taking her vows, and completed by Emperor Theophilos, or the Canon of Good Friday, also attributed to Kassiani and completed by Bishop Mark of Hydrous and Cosmas the Melodist. The interchanging musical tones, which affect the listeners’ mood and mindset, as Plato notes in his Republic, are also used masterfully, with the somber hymns of the 2nd Tone and its plagal (Lydian), giving way to the celebratory hymns penned by St. John of Damascus in the 1st Tone and its plagal on the feast of the Resurrection (Dorian).

Perhaps what best stands out is the philanthropy that characterizes these holy days. The spirit of “metanoia” and returning to where one belongs. Like the characters in one of Papadiamantis’ Paschal stories who have become alienated from society, broken off communion with their fellow men, or transgressed in some way, the “miracle” of their “renewal” is ever present. The warmness of some kindred soul, the realization of their sinfulness, the open embrace of the other celebrants willing to forgive and accept the other as they are, despite their shortcomings…complete the celebration.

And inherently, at some point the thoughts of the Hellenes also turn to their longsuffering homeland, where the Passion and Resurrection of Christ brings to mind the many sufferings of their people and strikes a secret chord in their hearts with the prayer that their nation – which was among the first to embrace the Gospel and serve it with the sum total of its historical legacy – might also experience its own Resurrection and Renewal. Christos Anesti!

