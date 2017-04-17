Theo Yianni’s Greek Restaurant at a New Location in Weirton, WV (Video)

WEIRTON, WV – Theo Yianni’s Restaurant offers authentic Greek and American cuisine and much more, at their all new location at 322 American Way, Weirton, just off the Colliers Way exit.

Theo Yianni’s provides the best homemade Greek food at the best price, a wonderful beer and wine selection, according to its website.

“What makes our restaurant special is of course the family environment,” co-owner Shawn Mihellis said to The Intelligencer. Patrons can also catch a glimpse of their favorite sporting event on one of the nearly a dozen large flat screen TV’s positioned around the inside of the restaurant.

In addition, they also have a large selection of beer and wine. Mihellis said, in addition to their traditional selections, they have added many new menu items.

“We have a brick oven pizza (menu) section. … We have the Greek specialties and also American specialties,” Mihellis said. “Everyone goes to the gyro and Greek fries — that’s like the go-to. People love our wings as well,” Mihellis said. “We are just thankful for all our faithful customers and all the new customers that come in,” he added.