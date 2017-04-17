Greek Heritage Olympus Piano Trio Make Local Debut in Reading, PA

he Olympus Piano Trio – named for Mount Olympus in Greece where, in ancient Greek mythology, the gods made their home – will make their local debut at the WCR Center for the Arts, Fridayat 7:30 p.m., as part of the Friends of Chamber Music series.

Violinist Regi Papa, cellist Ben Capps and pianist Konstantine Valianatos met as students at Juilliard, and after discovering they shared a Greek heritage (Papa and Valianatos were born in Greece and Capps is Greek-American), began playing together and formed the trio six years ago, Reading Eagle reports.

The Olympus Piano Trio combines the forces of three exciting young soloists-violinist Regi Papa, cellist Benjamin Capps, and pianist Konstantine Valianatos. Formed at Juilliard in 2010 to celebrate a common Hellenic heritage, the Olympus Piano Trio performs a wide repertoire of classical masterpieces and champions the music of native Greek and Diaspora composers.