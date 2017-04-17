Migrants Held Hostage Spurs Arrests in Greece

TNH Staff

FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, a migrant rescued from a rubber boat by members of Proactiva Open Arms NGO, in the Mediterranean sea, about 56 miles north of Sabratha, Libya. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

ROME (AP) — Police in Greece have arrested three Pakistani nationals for holding hostage 16 migrants without authorization to be in the country and demanding money for their release.

Police said Sunday that the three were “members of a human traffickers’ network” and that 13 of the migrants they were holding were fellow Pakistanis, three of them minors.

Two of the held at a farmhouse outside the northern city of Thessaloniki were from India and one was from Nepal.

Migrants aboard the Golfo Azurro rescue vessel wait to be transferred to Italian authorities in Trapani harbor, on the Italian island of Sicily, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Police say all 16 crossed into Greece from Turkey about two weeks ago and that the people holding them demanded 2,500 euros ($2,654) from each to release them.

One of the Pakistani migrants escaped the farmhouse and notified police, who launched an operation Saturday night.

