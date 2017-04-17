Cypriots Hope for Turkish Contribution in Talks

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Greek Cypriot official says that irrespective of the outcome of Turkey’s referendum on expanding presidential powers, the Cyprus government is hopeful that Turkey will “positively and effectively” contribute to ongoing talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically divided island.

Cyprus government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides told the Associated Press Monday that it’s hoped Turkey’s stance will move the peace talks forward toward the stated goal of reunifying the island as a federation.

Christodoulides said Turkey should refrain from throwing up obstacles to the process, like making the “unacceptable demand” of granting Turkish citizens the right to relocate and transfer money, services and goods to Cyprus as part of any peace deal.

The spokesman added that Turkey should also cease making “provocative statements” in opposition to the island’s offshore oil and gas search.

Cyprus peace talks resumed last week after a two-month halt that diminished trust and drained momentum from the process.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece.