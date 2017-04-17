Years of Delays Later, Siemens Scandal Case Set to Resume

ATHENS – A three-justice appellate court in Athens has rejected a defense motion for documents included in a voluminous indictment in a case alleging Siemens kickbacks for contracts in Greece to be translated into German and threw out other motions seeking to further delay the case which has gone on for more than 10 years.

The court said the foreign defendants in the case have full knowledge of the charges and the indictment’s contents through their defense attorneys and that interpreters can be used in court.

The court reserved judgment on motions to dismiss certain charges due to an expiration of the statute of limitation, saying this issue will be examined during upcoming court testimony and deliberations.

The next session, according to reports, is expected to commence with the first witness to take the stand, that being investigative journalist Tassos Teloglou.

This comes less than two months after the trial based on investigations into a cash-for-contracts scandal between German engineering giant Siemens and Greek officials charged with taking bribes trial was delayed again because the defendants didn’t appear.

It’s common in Greece for those charged with even serious crimes not to show up, setting back trials for years with almost no attempt to make them attend the scheduled sessions.

The case first went to court in the summer of 2016 as prosecutors said Siemens paid off local politicians and officials to get contracts, another frequent occurrence in corruption-ridden Greece.

But that was immediately set back when, in response to appeals by French- and German-speaking defendants, the court postponed the proceedings to allow for the translation of the charge sheet, which runs to more than 4,500 pages, and important documents relating to the case which had not been translated into German and French.

The case has been delayed because the government said it couldn’t afford the cost of translating the charges into French and German for some of the defendants.

The first case concerns an investigation into the digitalization by Greece’s phone company OTE of its call centers while the second involves charges of bribery by Siemens of Greek politicians, including former Minister Tasos Mantelis.

The suspects include former Siemens and OTE executives, who are accused of money laundering, offering and accepting bribes and acting as accomplices.