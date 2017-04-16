Greek Bank Loan Demands Fall Off The Table, Almost No Borrowing

ATHENS – Greek banks already buried with bad loans are finding almost no one wants to borrow, a combination leaving them further weakened during a seven-year-long economic crisis.

Borrowers being besieged to pay what they can’t because of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings aren’t seeking loans for mortgages, cars or other uses, cutting into the prime source of money for banks besides deposits: return on lent money.

The demand also has dropped off because of the government’s delays in sealing a deal with international creditors over terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.28 billion) that comes with more austerity that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed to demand before changing his mind and trying to wiggle out of it as his popularity plummeted.

In February the annual rate of total financing of the private sector came to a negative 1.6 percent, with loan repayments outweighing new loan issues by 101 million euros ($107.2 million) the newspaper Kathimerini said.

In January the credit contraction was 885 million euros ($939.29 million) and it’s gotten worse in March.

Bank officials say that besides the major liquidity problems forcing banks to be extremely cautious with the issue of new loans, there is also a major decline in demand. Hellenic Bank Association figures show that the drop in demand by households has reached up to 90 percent compared to the period before the outbreak of the financial crisis.