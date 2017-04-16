IMF’s Lagarde Says Greece Reforms Only Halfway There

ATHENS – International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said while Greece has made progress on reforms that it’s “only halfway through” what needs to be one to recover and get her agency to join a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.28 billion).

The Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) is putting up the rescue package after the IMF had taken part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($254.74 billion).

“What I have seen in the last couple of weeks is heading in the right direction. We are only halfway through in the discussions,” Lagarde told a conference in Brussels, the news agency Reuters reported after Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras agreed for post-2018 new pension cuts and taxes on lower-income families, breaking more anti-austerity promises.

He relented so Greece could get more bailout monies to meet a 7.2-billion euro ($7.64 billion) in a July loan payment – most of it right back to the lenders as almost no monies go to Greek society.

“We are still elaborating under what terms we could possibly give some lending to the country. We are not there yet,” Lagarde said, adding any IMF loan to Greece would have to abide by strict conditions, Reuters said.

She said debt restructuring will be needed to guarantee the sustainability of Greek finances. The scope of the restructuring “will be decided at the end of the program,” but “the modalities have to be decided upfront,” Lagarde said.