Greek Professions Must Use Electronic Payment Machines

ATHENS – In another attempt to rein in tax cheats, Greece will require professions noted for dodging to use electronic payment machines instead of taking cash to prevent them from hiding income and not issuing receipts to customers and patients.

There was a 100-day delay in issuing the order which targets professionals and enterprises in 85 fields to use point of service terminals instead of taking cash under the table and failing to report it.

Failure to obtain the hardware allowing them to accept payments by credit or debit card within three months means they could face a fine of 1,500 euros ($1592) but it will be cut to 750 euros ($796) if paid within 30 days).

The list of professions includes electricians, plumbers, doctors, pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, lawyers, engineers, accountants, telecommunication and energy companies, food service outlets, bars, cafeterias, cinemas and scores of others.