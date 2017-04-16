Ired Over Visas, Turkey Threatens to Yank EU Refugee Swap Deal

Already overwhelmed with more than 64,000 refugees and migrants, Greece could find more coming if Turkey reneges on a swap deal with the European Union.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey could re-evaluate or suspend all agreements under deal unless the EU swiftly grants visa-free travel for Turks in Europe as promised.

The deal also requires the EU to pay Ankara six billion euros and speed entry into the bloc for Turkey even though President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 16 was seeking near-dictatorial powers in a referendum following a failed coup attempt against him in July, 2016.

Greece has been left to deal with the refugee crisis mostly on its own after European countries shut their borders to refugees and migrants and reneged on promises to house scores of thousands of them.

In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu said the migrant deal and visa liberalization were a package, and added it was Turkey’s right to re-evaluate or suspend these if one element was not fulfilled, the news agency Reuters said.