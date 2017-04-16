New Democracy Says SYRIZA Surrender to Creditors Sinking Greece

ATHENS – While Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said his concessions to international creditors was “defensible in its entirety” even though it broke his anti-austerity promises, the major opposition New Democracy said it’s ruining recover prospects.

Tsipras relented to the demands of the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to cut pensions again and tax lower-income families in return for the release of more monies from a staggered third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.28 billion) in the hopes it would also bring debt relief.

New Democracy’s Makarios Lazaridis, in an interview with the Athens daily Eidiseis, said the “presence of (the) SYRIZA-ANEL (parties) in power is sinking the economy, costing society dearly, while entailing serious risks” for the country, referring to Tsipras’ Radical Left party and its coalition partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, jingoistic, marginal Independent Greeks.

“The country remains in intensive care and desperately needs oxygen to breathe; it needs an immediate political change,” Larazidis said, in referring to the two parties.

SYRIZA and ANEL have both reneged on promises to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

Lazaridis pointed to what he called a “disappearing” SYRIZA, on a daily basis, predicting that the current Greek government will not reach the end of its term and there will be elections before the next scheduled polls in 2019, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

“We’re concerned that the country will come apart in this very dangerous government’s hands; as long as they remain (in power) risks increase, that’s why we’re (ND) insisting on the need for political change; they should have already left. (PM Alexis) Tsipras and (defence minister Panos) Kammenos (the coalition party leader) can’t lead the country out of the crisis,” Lazaridis said.

His comments come as all mainstream opinion polls in the country show center-right New Democracy fielding a double-digit percentage point lead over leftist SYRIZA.

Finally, the ND cadre said the year-long delay in concluding a second review of the Greek program (third bailout) is due to the incompetence, handwringing and ideological obsessions of the current Tsipras government, adding that the weaker strata of Greek society will suffer from the recently agreed to austerity measures for 2019 and 2020.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, ever upbeat as always, said none of that was true and that recovery is coming and SYRIZA is the savior of Greece.

“In the face of a new and third strategic impasse in nearly a year, Mr. (Kyriakos) Mitsotakis (the ND leader), New Democracy and the oligopolistic interests that have rallied around them, are trying to keep alive the early ballot scenario,” Tzanakopoulos said.