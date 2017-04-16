Anastasiades Says Renewed Cyprus Unity Talks Face at Turning Point

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said the resumption of collapsed unity talks to try to reunify the island divided since a 1974 Turkish invasion face a critical point when they restart on April 20.

“We find ourselves before critical and defining developments for the future of our homeland,” Anastasiades said in a televised Easter address,” he said.

His negotiations with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had caved in until the Cypriot Parliament essentially withdrew its approval of an earlier measure for an annual commemoration of a 1950 referendum seeking unity, or Enosis, and with Turkey demanding the right to keep an army on the island and the right to invade when it wants.

“In order to achieve a solution acceptable by the people, we must establish conditions that will allow us to live in a well-organised European state without any dysfunctions or open wounds,” Anastasiades said, SBS reported.

The two leaders have had cordial relations until recently and made a series of small concessions in nearly two years of talks but failed to make any significant progress on major issues such as power sharing and how much territory and property stolen by Turks should be returned.

And the leaders are still far apart on core issues such as power sharing, territorial adjustments and property rights.