At Least 4 Arrested in California Pro and Anti-Trump Rallies (Video)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.

About 200 people were at Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park when several people started pushing each other. Dozens of police officers in riot gear were standing nearby and quickly arrested one man. Others were arrested as several fistfights broke out.

BREAKING: Violence and chaos breaks out as Antifa attacks pro-Trump rally in #Berkeley.#TaxMarch pic.twitter.com/SgOVVdlDBb — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) April 15, 2017

Demonstrators have left the park and are walking on Berkeley streets while police closely follow them.

The rally follows a March 4 confrontation planned by several of the same groups that left several people injured and led to arrests.

Protest against Donald Trump at Bryant Park, 6th Avenue, New York, April 15 Posted by The National Herald / Εθνικός Κήρυξ on Saturday, April 15, 2017

New Yrok protest

In February, protesters threw rocks, broke windows and set fires outside the UC Berkeley’s student union building, where then-Breitbart News editor and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was set to speak. His presentation was cancelled.