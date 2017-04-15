PM Tsipras: Ithaca Exists and We will Arrive Soon

CORFU, Greece (ANA) – We must believe that Ithaca exists and we will there arrive soon, stated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Holy Saturday after his visit to the old town hall of Corfu.

Tsipras, who is visiting the island of Corfu for the Easter holidays, referred to Homer’s Odyssey “Let’s learn from Odysseus and shut our ears to the Sirens and to overcome the last Cyanean Rocks.

Maybe it is symbolic that Corfu was Odysseus last stop before Ithaca. We must believe that Ithaca exists and we will arrive there soon” noted Tsipras. He wished health and happiness to all saying that Homer has given us the lesson that except of strength it takes brains to overcome the difficulties and reach Ithaca” he stated while leaving from San Giacomo, the old town hall of the city of Corfu.