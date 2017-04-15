Parnassos Ski Center Open During Easter Holidays

Parnassos ski resort, situated on one of the most beautiful mountains in Greece, is the only ski resort that remains open during the Easter holidays.

The snow of the so-called “spring ski” is of best quality for the skier. On this mountain at an elevation of 1,600-2,250m in the areas of Kelaria and Fterolakka, Parnassos Ski Center operates from December until the beginning of May, which is the biggest and the best organised ski center of our country.

In an altitude of 1.600-2.250m, at Kelaria and Fterolaka, is Parnassos SC. 19 pistes, 7 routes, 10 paths and 3 mini beginner pistes of 36km total length, as well as 12 off-piste routes are expecting skiers and snowboarders of every level, every year, December to May. Parnassos Ski Center announced that it extends its operation until Sunday 23 April.

Daily tickets for skiers and visitors will offered at special prices. 10 euros for adults and 4 euros for ages between 5 and 17.