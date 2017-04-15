Greek-American Rapper “Stitches” Katsabanis Arrested On Multiple Charges

MIAMI – Multi-tattooed rap artist Nickolas Katsabanis, who performs as “Stitches,” was arrested in January on a series of charges including having marijuana, a gun, bullets and Oxycodone.

Katsabanis, 21, was apparently pulling his Porsche out of a handicapped parking space in a Whole Foods parking lot when he was stopped by authorities, who recognized him from previous arrests, TMZ reported.

The officer said Katsabanis’ car had a strong marijuana odor and when he asked if the rapper was in possession of a gun, Katsabanis allegedly handed the officer a joint, then said, “Sorry officer.”

Both Katsabanis and his passenger repeatedly denied having any weapons but a search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a Glock 19 under the driver’s seat, as well as two magazines containing a total of 46 bullets, and Mason jar full of pot. Katsabanis also had an Oxycodone pill in his pocket, for which he did not have a prescription.

Katsabanis, who told the officer he carried the gun for protection, was arrested and charged with marijuana possession, carrying a concealed gun and carrying prescription drugs without a prescription.

Police had come to the site after receiving a report that a vehicle without a proper identification was unlawfully parked in the handicapped spot.

Other reports said that when the officer pulled over and questioned Katsabanis that the rapper said he didn’t have any guns and handed him a“rolled up slightly burnt marijuana joint” and stated “sorry officer.”

When the officers inspected the vehicle, they noticed a Glock handgun under the driver’s seat and a clear mason jar full of weed, NBC Miami reported.

Katsabanis, who is also of Cuban descent, said he had been frightened by the police and thought they had asked if he had a firearm on his person and stated that he always keeps a gun in his car for protection. He reportedly apologized for denying that he had a firearm.

Stitches is recognized by his unique facial tattoos and his 2014 song Brick in Yo Face.

Prior to adopting the name Stitches, he was known as Lil Phil. Stitches’ debut album was released on Nov. 24, 2015, entitled For Drug Dealers Only.

He released his first mixtape called No Snitching Is My Statement in 2014. He has received criticism for ending his shows early and in 2014, Katsabanis’ wife reportedly ended a concert early due to the singer providing audience members with drugs.

The singer has claimed that he began selling drugs and guns to support himself after moving to South Beach, Florida from Miami. He is married with three children.

In January, 2016, news outlets reported he had been evicted from the home he was renting due to several months late rent totaling over $8000.