Pulitzer and Fake News

By Antonis H. Diamataris

Nicholas Nehamas, a 28-year-old Greek-American investigative reporter at the Miami Herald, has won – along with his colleagues – the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting. He deserves wholehearted congratulations.

The question that inevitably comes to mind is: could he have won a similar award for related work, i.e., for revealing a scandal associated with the public interest, if he worked for a newspaper in Greece? Certainly not, as we shall see below.

Nehamas won the award for exposing the scandal known as the Panama Papers. Specifically, the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca leaked more than 11.5 million documents belonging to owners of offshore companies, which were used by depositors from around the world as a “haven” for laundering money and evading taxes. Due to their explosive dimensions, the revelations have had a global impact and went so far as to force the prime minister of Iceland to resign for secretly owning an offshore firm without being able to explain where the money came from.

This research, which was a collaboration of more than 300 reporters, lasted over a year.

The Pulitzer Prize was established in 1917 by the Hungarian-born newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and is administered by Columbia University. The winner in each of its 20 categories receives a certificate and a $15,000 cash award. An essential prerequisite for the establishment of such a prize is the potential for competition in journalism. The potential to chase the news, regardless of where it may lead. And that is the crucial point. Journalistic competitiveness for the lead, for success, helps the media fulfill its role, which is the control of power, and to make revelations such as the Panama Papers.

On the other hand, the direct or indirect control of the journalistic product, either by governmental entities or in our days by business interests hinders the checking and balancing of power, thus leading to abuse of power and scandals.

Accordingly, the independent exercise of the journalistic mission is a national treasure. But that requires that a newspapers – which are usually the ones able to make big revelations – be financially independent, so that they may withstand the pressures of the powerful and so that journalists may be able to work for long periods of time on a story, such as one that exposes scandals.

As is known, the Greek media outlets are experiencing one of the worst economic and moral crises in their history and, as a result, are discredited in the eyes of their readers, making the crisis even worse with the passing of time.

Their owners – the vast majority of them – are rich Greeks who buy sports teams and publish newspapers for reasons of their own. In doing so, they practice controlled journalism and ultimately harm national interests. Therefore, the award that would be established would not be equivalent to the Pulitzer, but would award misinformation instead.