Thoughts on Holy Week and Easter

By Eleni Sakellis

Every year, we attend the various Holy Week church services leading up to the Resurrection of Jesus. The church is packed with people. Holy Friday is especially well-attended at whichever church you may choose to attend because people love a procession.

Following the Epitafio along with the crowdall holding candles, there is always the solemnity of the occasion, but there is also always someone talking. If everyone attended church a bit more regularly, they might not feel the need to chat about everything that happened to them since last year. The chanting is beautiful this time of year, if you can hear it over the noise of the crowd. If we could all march in a more orderly fashion, and follow directions, well, what kind of Greek Easter would that be?

Thinking of Christ on the Cross, His Passion, should we be so impatient to get through a church service because we have to stand for a few hours? What kind of example do we set for the young if we can’t sit still or put away our phones during the most solemn services of the church? It might be a good idea to pray for patience with our fellow churchgoers throughout the year as well as for peace in the world.Treating each other with kindness and true Christian spirit is not so hard if we remember that we are all equals in the sight of God.

We may be tired after working all day, but we should not take it out on the people around us who probably were also working all day and came to church to experience this extraordinary time of year as a community of the faithful. If we push and step on each other’s toes, it’s only because we are so many, and we should be happy to see the church filled because maybe it will encourage someone to come back on another Sunday that is not a major holiday. It might give someone hope to deal with the struggles of life to know that all these people share the same faith, the same customs and traditions, going back thousands of years, and to remember that Jesus gave His life for us. We can take comfort in the triumph over death, remembering Jesus’ words on the Saturday of Lazarusfrom John 11:25-26: “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live,and whoever lives and believes in me shall never die.”

As we hear about the continuing attacks on Christians in the Middle East and elsewhere around the world, it is more important than ever to stand up for our beliefs, to participate in the faith as Christians and show not just once a year, but all year round by our actions what it means to be a Greek Orthodox Christian. Even small things like helping others and not expecting anything in return and following the golden rule- treating others as you would be treated, can make a tremendous difference in our lives, in the community, and in the world at large.