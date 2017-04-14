ACS Athens Opens the Suheil Sabbagh Media Studio

ATHENS, GREECE – A state-of-the-art media studio facility is the new addition to the ACS Athens (American Community Schools of Athens) campus, a unique element for K-12 educational institutions. The official opening of the Suheil Sabbagh Media Studio took place on March 29 at the ACS Athens campus with a celebration which also honored its benefactor, Mr. Suheil Sabbagh.

“This is a historic day for ACS Athens”, said Dr. Stefanos Gialamas, President, “as we are the only K-12 institution in Greece, Europe, and the region with such a facility.”

In addition to resources equipping students and faculty to produce and broadcast radio and television projects, this cutting-edge studio space will support all classes in using media as a means to communicate. Steve Medeiros, Dean of Academic Affairs, explained how students will be able to work within and think critically about the modern and ever-changing media landscape, including journalism and communication, and will learn to use multiple professional skills in doing so.

The Suheil Sabbagh Media Studio includes a 35-square-meter green room that offers unlimited applications for virtual sets, a control room with Tricaster® 460 production system, 2 editing workstations, and a lab setup of up to 10 workstations for students and faculty projects. The studio will also become the new home for faculty research initiatives where curriculum with experiential knowledge can be created. Educators will be able to capitalize on the facilities of the studio for the creation and production of all forms of media, including print, broadcast, radio, film, and multimedia storytelling.

“I am proud of how far the school has come”, said Sabbagh, the Media Studio benefactor, adding, “The sky’s the limit.”

ACS Athens is a student-centered international school, embracing American educational philosophy, principles, and values. Through excellence in teaching and diverse educational experiences, ACS Athens challenges all students to realize their unique potential: academically, intellectually, socially, and ethically — to thrive as responsible global citizens. The vision of ACS Athens is to empower individuals to transform the world as architects of their own learning. More information is available online at www.acs.gr.