Turkey Warns Cyprus It Won’t Accept Energy Drilling Off Island’s Coast

Turkey warned Cyprus not to keep allowing international companies to drill for oil and gas off the coast of the divided island, throwing a monkey wrench into concurrent unity talks.

The Turkish government said it will not accept “unilateral” actions by Cyprus over gas and energy exploration and exploitation off the island’s southern coast and that the licenses given to foreign companies was just that.

From now on we have to show that we will not accept unilateral acts,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

That came after Turkish Energy Minister Berat Albayrak said Turkey plans to perform deep-sea drilling and seismic surveys for oil and natural gas resources in the Eastern Mediterranean as early as next week – sparking concern that they could be carried out within Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), where the island’s government is doing its own research.

Turkey believes a part of Cyprus’s EEZ belongs to its continental shelf and has stepped up a military presence from south from Rhodes to the coast of Paphos in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Turkish-occupied north of the island have issued three consecutive Albayrak said that his country will launch exploration – as early as next week – in the Mediterranean and Black Sea, and that it will be conducting more active two- and three-dimensional seismic surveys in both locations.

Greek concerns stem from the fact that Turkey believes a part of Cyprus’s EEZ – Plot 6 – belongs to its continental shelf, and that it could unilaterally begin exploration there.

There could more tension in the first two weeks of July as French energy giant Total plans to drill in Plot 11 of Cyprus’s EEZ.

Cyprus is unilaterally exploiting its gas reserves without the consent of the Turkish Cypriots, who live in the Turkish-occupied north of the island and with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanding a share of any finds or oil or gas.

Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said Cyprus has to suspend drilling but Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades dismissed it outright.

The United Nations has helped put together a compromise formula that could overcome the key obstacle of security which stands in the way of a deal to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus, a U.N. envoy said Thursday to Associated Press.

Espen Barth Eide declined to give details, but said the formula was the result of consultations with the rival Cypriot leaders, the European Union and the island’s “guarantors” — Greece, Turkey and Britain.

“An idea is emerging that I am quite confident could work,” Eide told The Associated Press. He said the formula is based on what all sides “actually need” rather than what’s currently in place.

Security has long stumped talks to end Cyprus’ division that occurred in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Turkey, which keeps more than 35,000 troops in the breakaway north, is the only country that recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence.

Turkey says it wants to keep troops on the east Mediterranean island and maintain the right to intervene militarily as part of any reunification deal.

Turkish Cypriots insist Turkey’s military presence would be instrumental to their security. But Greek Cypriots see it as a threat and an instrument of Ankara’s influence on the island that’s at odds with EU norms.