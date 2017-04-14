Holy Friday on the Island of Syros, an Unforgettable Experience

The procession of the Epitafio is one of the main features of the island of Syros, an island with both Orthodox and Catholic Christians. All Epitafia on Holy Friday leave from every Catholic or Orthodox Church in Ermoupolis (the capital of the Cycladic island of Syros and of all the islands of Cyclades) and meet at the Town Hall Square.

The Epitafia of the churches of Aghios Nikolaos, Metamorfosis and Kimisis tis Theotokou have the procession in Ermoupolis and around 10.30 they meet at Miaoulis square for the obsecration.

At 8-9 o’ clock the epitaph of the Catholic church of Evangelistria in Ermoupolis precedes passing by Miaouli square where the obsecration is held.

© ANA-MPA SA.