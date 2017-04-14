Warm Weather Bringing More Refugees, Migrants to Greek Islands

Spring weather is seeing more refugees and immigrants landing on Greek Aegean islands with the numbers building as the government struggles to deal with an overwhelming number of asylum applications.

Some 205 arrived between April 12-13, some 121 on Chios, 46 on Lesbos and 38 on Samos, adding to already jammed detention centers and camps overflowing with the suspension of a European Union swap deal with Turkey.

Authorities aid Chios has replaced Lesbos as the favored destination with the EU essentially leaving Greece to deal with the problem after shutting its borders to the newcomers.

According to the EU refugee deal, the number of migrants from Turkey to Chios was planned to decrease by 25 %. But official UN Refugee Agency data shows an increase. In February there were 270 arrivals, in March over 800, Euronews reported.

Chios Mayor Emmanouil Vournous said, “Maybe it is the weather, maybe it has political reasons. I am not so interested in why this is happening. I know what is happening and this is very hard for the locals and the refugees and immigrants as well. I can not be complaining or saying things about what Turkey is doing. Turkey is an independent state. It is acting by itself. We in the EU, we should have our own policy”.