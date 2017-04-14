Peterson Institute, Bloomberg’s, IMF’s Lagarde Push Greek Debt Relief

Three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($346.1 billion) in three bailouts combined with crushing austerity measures haven’t saved the Greek economy and there is a chorus of calls for debt relief.

The International Monetary Fund, which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($254.8 billion) but has stayed out of a third for 86 billion euros ($91.3 billion) unless Greece imposes ore austerity said the country can’t repay what it owes.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics website, cited by the Financial Times said Greece can’t sustain primary surpluses exceeding 3.5 pct of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for more than four years and needs a big debt break, it said in a study.

And the Bloomberg financial news agency, under the headline “Stop Pretending on Greek Debt” also said the only answer was restructuring the debt despite a new deal Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras made with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB) to further cut pensions and tax low-income families and add another layer of taxes he vowed to impose.

The study by the Peterson Institute study, a group backed by Greek-American businessman and investment banker Peter Peterson, entitled “Does Greece Need More Official Debt Relief? If So, How Much?” was produced by economists Jeromin Zettelmeyer (PIIE), Eike Kreplin (German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy) and Ugo Panizza (Graduate Institute, Geneva) and published online.

It concludes that primary balance paths required to make Greece’s debt sustainable “are not plausible” and that Greece will therefore require additional debt relief. Tsipras has screamed for the same, arguing for a longer time to repay and lower interest rates and also hoping for forgiveness of repayment for as much as a third.

Bloomberg wrote that, “For the past seven years, the International Monetary Fund and euro-zone institutions have supported Athens with loans in exchange for fiscal austerity and structural economic reform.This strategy has failed to break Greece’s vicious circle of a shrinking economy and higher debt.Europe needs to bring this spiral to an end without further delay — by putting Greece’s debts on a credibly downward path”.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde repeated her call for the Troika to give Greece a break while insisting that the Washington, D.C.-based agency should be repaid in full for its share and not take any hits.

Lagarde said the IMF was considering some sort of lending involvement in the Greek program, nevertheless saying a final decision is only “halfway” there.