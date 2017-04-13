Turkish President Erdogan to Pray at Hagia Sophia, on Holy Friday

CONSTANTINOPLE – Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, announced that he will be praying in the Hagia Sophia this Friday and that its status is that it’s a mosque — not merely a museum.

He justified this by stating that Ataturk never actually signed a decree making the structure a museum. He further endorsed certain recent “scholarship” in Turkey stating that Ataturk’s signature had been forged on the operative document and that the Hagia Sophia’s status as a mosque has never been altered, Newsmax reports.

This is specious both because the scholarship is suspect at best and that Ataturk’s designation is no longer controlling as the Hagia Sophia has been designated a World Heritage site and so accepted by the Turkish government.

The date of Erdogan’s prayers is additionally provocative being that it is Good Friday. Good Friday is the day on which Christians observe the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ before the resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday. It is a day of prayer, total abstinence and fast.