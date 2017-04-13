Trump Stands up for Christians

By Antonis H. Diamataris

Only a few days after the triumphal reception of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the White House, two suicide bombers – carrying out a mission on behalf of the terrorist organization ISIS – caused the death of forty-four people who were inside two Coptic churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday. One of these barbaric attacks occurred at St Mark’s Coptic Cathedral in Alexandria.

These were the bloodiest attacks against Christians in Egypt in decades.

Circumventing the policy of his predecessor as well as the one followed by both parties for decades, President Trump welcomed el-Sisi to the White House and praised him for guaranteeing security in Egypt and in the fight against the ISIS terrorists.

However, just days after returning home, el-Sisi’s alleged provision of security was pulverized by the carnage caused by ISIS’ attack on churches.

The terrorists apparently targeted Christians because they are disliked, and therefore relatively harmless, in a country whose vast majority of the population is Muslim, but also because the West’s reaction to such attacks so far has been relatively limited.

But, unlike in the past, something very important happened: the American president personally spoke with el-Sisi to convey his “deepest condolences to Egypt and to the families who lost loved ones in the heinous terrorist attacks against Christian churches on Palm Sunday.”

Furthermore, according to the White House statement, “the president also expressed his confidence in President el-Sissi’s commitment to protect Christians and all Egyptians.”

In other words, he would do well to protect them…

We repeat that President Trump’s intervention is an important action that will contribute to the protection of Christians in the Middle East. It will do so because the president’s interest will be incorporated in America’s policy in the region, resulting in the allocation of resources by the United States, and it will also drive various countries to do what they can to protect their Christians.

So, we warmly salute President Trump’s correct and necessary position, and express hope that it will help to put an end to any kind of persecution suffered by Christians by their countries of origin.

It has gone too far. It is time for this issue to be resolved.