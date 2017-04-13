Romantso Cultural Centre, Athens, Holds Gestures of Resistance Exhibition

ATHENS (ANA) – Gestures of Resistance Exhibition will be held at the Romantso Cultural Centre, Athens, from April 20 to April 30.

The exhibition aims to respond to the general mood of political anxiety and alienation by opening up socio-political critique in order to resist the palpable feeling of disempowerment.

As part of Gestures of Resistance, artworks by sixteen international contemporary artists will be exhibited. From photographs and collages to sculptures and installations, each artist has an agenda and political take – some subtle and cryptic, some openly confrontational.

Among the participating artists are Bill Balaskas, Pavel Büchler, Broomberg and Chanarin, Edward Chell, Ian Dawson, Louisa Minkin and Francis Summers, Craig Fisher, Alfredo Jaar, Peter Kennard and Cat Phillipps, Steffi Klenz, Terry Perk, Julian Rowe, Bob and Roberta Smith, Yorgos Sapountzis, Socratis Socratous, Wolfgang Tillmans, Jessica Voorsanger, Stuart Whipps.

Gestures of Resistance also extends outside the gallery space with an artists procession on April 22. In the Procession artists parade their work on plinths, banners and blazoned on sandwich boards continuing the artistic conversations from within the gallery and taking them to the street as they proceed along the route from the Romantso Cultural Centre to the Polytechneion the site of the 1973 political uprising.

The exhibition is curated by Prof Jean Wainwright, Director of the School of Fine Art and Photography Research Centre at UCA, and is supported by British Council and UCA.