Goodbye America, Hello Australia: Greek Immigration down under in 1925

By Stavros T. Stavridis

From 1924 the quota system limited the number of immigrants entering the United States. Australia seemedan attractive and a far distant place for Greeks to begin a new life.

The Honorary Greek Consul in Melbourne, Alexander V.Maniachi wrote a letter to the Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Sir William Brunton (1923-26) in January, 1925 explaining the plight of unemployed Greeks andhoping the latter would “use [his] influence to get these men on the land, or to assist in repatriating them. “Maniachi was born in Zakynthos in April, 1851 and arrived in Melbourne in 1886. He became a naturalized British subject in 1904 and acted as anHonorary Greek Consul for many years. As a businessman, he was a mercantile broker mainly dealing with timber imported from the American West Coast.

His letter was discussed in a House of Representatives debate on July 15, 1925 to amend the Immigration Act 1901-24. The bill was designed to deport radical unionists and to limit the influx of undesirable immigrants. Amendments were passed by the Senate and House of Representatives and signed into law by the Governor-General, Lord Forster. The letter outlined the parlous condition of some 200 Greeks who arrived in Melbourne in 1924 in search of employment. Conditions were so bad that Maniachi “signed the passport for 50 or 60 disappointed Greeks” so they could return to Greece. Those who had little or no money remained in Melbourne where they resided inside Greek restaurants and some received charity fromtheir compatriots.

Maniachimentioned that Greeks unlike the Italians “were supported byrich governments,” whereas his compatriots had to rely on their own wits. “Many of these men have come to Australia because of encouraging letters received from friends here, and others have deceived them by agents in Italy, who have made money out of them”, he added. There were no Greek labor agents in Australia like in the United States who could “assist” under them to find employment.

Overseas agents advancedimmigrants their fares where the money would be repaid upon finding work. Individuals who did not pay would seerelatives in Greece paying their fare. Maniachi called such behavior “something tantamount to terrorism.” The vast majority of those Greeks were farmers who were told that they could earn good money between 3 or 4 Australia pounds a week (US $15-19). Some of these Greeks had been enlisted in the Greek army for some 7-8 years and could not speak English.

In the ensuing parliamentary debate, a number of interesting points of view were raised bygovernment(National and Country Parties) and opposition (Australian Labor Party also known as ALP). One idea considered was the introduction ofa quota system similar to the United States that had achieved good results. There was no use for Greeks and other SE Europeans coming to Australia and being unemployed. Unfettered immigration of SE Europeans would lead to the lowering of wages forAustralian workers. These immigrantswould do any work at lower wages which the ALP and labor unionsvigorously opposed.

Another view that it was “necessary to limit the influx into Australia [of] Yugoslavs, southern Italians and Greeks. But it must also be admitted that if we are to retain Australia for the Empire we must increase our population.” In 1925, Australia’s six million people occupied a territory the size of the United States.Australia’s immigration Act 1901aimed to prohibit the entry of non-Europeans (coloredand Asians) andImmigrationofficers could apply a dictation test in any language.Preference was given to Britishers considered kith and kin.

Moses Gabb (ALP) suggested that some government ministers might have supported the introduction of Greek laboras a way of lowering wages and conditions of Australian workers. He urged Prime Minister, Stanley Bruce (Nationals) to lift the prohibition on German immigrants who made excellent settlers.Gabb preferred Germans to Greeks and other SE European immigrants. Another parliamentarian commented that Greeks did not readily assimilate and stayed within their own community; they would never make good Australian citizens; were unskilled and unsuitable to work on farms; and were no help in developing Australia’s outback areas.

Percy Coleman (ALP) quoted statistics by William Morris (Nationals) and Senator Barnes(ALP) showing the total number of Italians enteringAustralia during the period 1922-1925. He mentioned that 126 Greeks had entered the United States in 1870 whereas the numbers had swelled to 26,000 by 1910. His argument was that a trickle had become a flood and did not want the same situation occurring in Australia. Coleman failed to mention Hughes and Barnes figures of Greeks entering Australia with the former highlighting 468 and 82, 921 and 61, and 1985 and 159 arrivals and departures from 1922-24 respectively. The latter indicated that from January 1 to April 30, 1925, 450 Greeks (404 men and 46 women) arrived in Australia.

Bruce indicated that Australia had taken steps to stem the flow of Greek immigration and that a quota system was already in operation. It aimed to limit Greeksto 100 a month which also applied to Yugoslavs and Albanians. They were required to speak English, passports would be issued to those who would find work, had 40 pounds upon arrival, permission granted by the Australian Government on application by relatives or friends in Australia and undergo a medical examination. Failure to pass the medical resulted in exclusion from entering Australia. It was important that Australia was not seen discriminating against friendly European countries and its migrants who were of sound health and eligible for admission.

Many Greeks left Australia and returnedto Greece with the onset of the Great Depression in 1929.