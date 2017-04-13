Socrates’ Prison, The Pnyx: Where Democracy and Injustice Clashed

By Andy Dabilis

ATHENS – When Eleni Koulourides, 27, wants to relax in the heart of Greece’s capital city, she finds a tree on The Pnyx, the symbol of ancient governmental gathering spots across from the Acropolis, resting in the shade with a good book and a view of hordes of tourists across the way.

“It’s a beautiful monument,” she said – speaking of both the Acropolis and the Pnyx, where, as early as 507 BC, Athenians gathered to host their popular assemblies, making the hill one of the earliest and most important sites in the creation of democracy.

It was here that the reforms of Cleisthenes transferred political power to the citizenry, looking down on the ancient Agora, the commercial and social center of the city.

It was here too that all the great political struggles of Athens of the Golden Age were fought out. Pericles, Aristides and Alcibiades spoke here, within sight of the Parthenon, temple of Athena. Here Demosthenes delivered his vilifications of Philip of Macedon, the famous Philippics.

Many tourists don’t know of it, nor of the nearby Socrates Prison, a barred series of rooms carved inside a cave under pine trees on the slopes of Filopappou Hill and where it’s claimed, dubiously many historians say, that the famous philosopher was imprisoned before taking his life.

Even if not, it’s a fanciful spot and a symbol of how even the tenets of democracy clashed with political power paths and ideologies that carry down to Greece today.

It also served as a good hiding spot behind its walls during World War II for artifacts from the Acropolis and National Archaeological Museum so that the Nazis couldn’t steal them.

Together, the Pnyx and Socrates Prison back back a time critical to western civilization and you can almost see and hear the ancients making their arguments during a time of reason and irrationality too.

“The meaning has been lost,” Koulourides, a food technologist who was reading The Birth of Tragedy told The National Herald, breaking away from her book. “It has a beautiful energy and many great things happened here, not just speakers,” she added.

The Pnyx is a small, rocky hill surrounded by parkland, with a large flat platform of eroded stone set into its side, and by steps carved on its slope.

It was the meeting place of one of the world’s earliest known democratic legislatures, the Athenian ekklesia (assembly), and the flat stone platform was the bema, the “stepping stone” or speakers’ platform, the spot where the principle of equal speech was established, setting Athens and Greece aside from the rest of the world.

ALL ARE EQUAL

Here, every citizen had the right to debate matters of policy, not just elected lawmakers as today. As such, The other two principles of democracy were isonomía, equality under the law, and isopoliteía equality of vote and equal opportunity to assume political office.

The right of isēgoría was expressed by the presiding officer of the Pnyx assembly, who formally opened each debate with the open invitation “Tís agoreúein boúletai?” “Τίς ἀγορεύειν βούλεται;”, “Who wishes to speak to the Assembly?”).

Today, with Greece imbedded in a long economic and austerity crisis, with so many scandals you need a scorecard to keep track of them, an afternoon on the Pnyx is like a time machine, a spot where you can envision the greats debating, and the unknown challenging time, the essence of the country, where, despite its troubles, Koulourides says: “I was lucky to be born here.”

The Pnyx is a place to sit, wonder, admire, reflect, read, let your mind wander and imagine you’re in a toga standing next to philosophers, mathematicians, scientists, generals and the people who gave the world so much of what is good and which still endures.

Scholars suggest the Pnyx was able to hold about 6,000 citizens, though later expansions may have accommodated 8,000 or as many as 13,000. The grassy area in front of the bema was in ancient times an area of bare rock, on which about 6,000 men could stand.

Just a short distance away, down the hill and into the trees, you can find the simple spot of Socrates Prison. Brianne Williams, 20, a student at the University of Maryland studying abroad in Greece, came by herself to see it. “It’s ironic it’s so close to the Acropolis,” she said.

Maroushka Boers, 19, from The Netherlands, came with her father, Laurens, 65, during their visit to Greece because she had read about it during her studies of Ancient Greek.

“It’s incredible to think he may have been imprisoned here in a little cave,” she said.

Even if not, she said it was important to be in Greece where he had lived.