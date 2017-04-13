With Unity Talks Underway, Turkey Eyes Drilling Off Cyprus Coast

NICOSIA – Even as talks to reunify Cyprus have resumed, Turkey is looking at drilling off the island’s coast in sovereign waters.

There are fears that Turkish plans to perform deep-sea drilling and seismic surveys for oil and natural gas resources in the Eastern Mediterranean could be carried out within Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), where the island’s government announced on April 12 it will conduct its own research.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said that his country will launch exploration – as early as next week – in the Mediterranean and Black Sea, and that it will be conducting more active two- and three-dimensional seismic surveys in both locations, the newspaper Kathimerin said.

Greek concerns stem from the fact that Turkey believes a part of Cyprus’s EEZ – Plot 6 – belongs to its continental shelf, and that it could unilaterally begin exploration there.

Moreover, there could more tension in the first two weeks of July as French energy giant Total plans to drill in Plot 11 of Cyprus’s EEZ.

Cyprus is unilaterally exploiting its gas reserves without the consent of the Turkish Cypriots, who live in the Turkish-occupied north of the island and with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanding a share of any finds or oil or gas.

Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said Cyprus has to suspend drilling but Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades dismissed it outright.