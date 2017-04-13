Greek Parliament OK’s Probe of Alleged Health Care Scandals

ATHENS – Greek lawmakers voted to look into a series of alleged health care scandals going back more than 20 years but excluded the current coalition of the Radical Left SYRIZA and its partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who cut the health budget.

The probe will target whether bribes were paid and inflated prices for medical equipment and medicine.

While the government has only 153 seats in the 300-member Parliament, 187 lawmakers backed the proposal to investigate alleged wrongdoing between 1997-2014 when the New Democracy Conservatives and PASOK Socialists were in power.

The scope and timetable wasn’t determined and it’s common in Greece for Parliament to set up committees that either don’t make any recommendations or take years to do it.

“Everything must be investigated… to clear up whether the public interest was upheld,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said, blaming his political rivals that he said allowed health contractors to overcharge Greek hospitals for equipment, supplies and medicine in return for kickbacks.

The government said there was widespread “waste” and “corruption” and “dealings between politicians and state officials with powerful business interests in the area of procurements and medicine,” but didn’t identify any, common in Greece where blanket charges are made without naming anyone.

SYRIZA came to power January, 2015 and brought on board ANEL to get nine votes to have a three-vote majority in Parliament.

Former PASOK (now Democratic Alignment) lawmaker Andreas Loverdos, who served as Health Minister, said he would agree to a probe as long as it includes scrutiny of the SYRIZA-ANEL’s term so far, during which doctors said it has brought the health system and hospital to the verge of collapse.

Tsipras earlier referred to “clouds gathering over the health sector… one scandal after another,” pointing to the case of the Hellenic Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) for allegedly using 1.2 million euros ($1.29 million) to advertise when critics said it could have been done for free.

Also being investigated is alleged corruption by Novartis, Europe’s second-largest pharmaceutical company and its role in Greece, a case Tsipras said could even surpass that of Siemens, the German engineering giant said to have paid millions in bribes to Greek officials.