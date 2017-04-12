A Sensational Performance of Antigone at the Queens Theatre (Video)

By Christos Soteriades

Friends, I watched on Sunday April 9, at the Queens Theatre in New York, the sensational performance of the ancient tragedy Antigone by Sophocles (in English) under the impeccable direction of prestigious colleague and friend Leonidas Loizidis.

The text and the word of the Tragic Poet, were, as they should be, the best part of the show. The director, without unnecessary scenes and effects, seamlessly adapted the ideas of Sophocles for the audience. The actors and casting were excellent. The moving interpretation by extremely talented actors, director, riveted the mostly expatriate audience which at the end gave a standing ovation and warmly applauded for several minutes. Eftychia Loizides, in a monologue, as Tiresias, was really stirring.

Warm congratulations to the director, the actors, and everyone who contributed to this perfect in every way show that was presented by the Cultural Division of the Pancyprian Association of America, supported by the cosmetics company Mana, founded by our compatriot Nick Mouyiaris.

Before the performance began, the tenor Ionas Artemou sang The Romiosyni, Vasilis Michaelides and Anna Tsoukalas, the songs O Mio Babbino Caro by Giacomo Puccini and The Bird by Manos Hadjidakis, with the excellent pianist Gregory Post accompanying them on the piano.

At the end of the show, a moving speech on stage by Philip Christopher- President of PSEKA and the Pancyprian founder who warmly thanked director Leonidas Loizidis, the actors, and the select expatriate audience.

Cast: Antigone: Dori Levit, Creon: Francesco Andolfi, Ismene: Flavia Sgoifo, Teiresias: Eftychia Loizides, Haemon & Sentry: Lorenzo Lucchetti, Messenger: Dori Levit, Eurydice: Anna Tsoukala, Choragos: Gary Fizer, Chorus: Andre Campbell, Julie Gaarskjaer, Anthony Martinez, Lorenzo Possanza, Arianna Wellmoney.

In Antigone, the king of Thebes, Creon prohibits the burial of Polynices, who had led foreign troops against his birthplace. Antigone, the sister of the dead man, violates the order and is sentenced to death by Creon. Creon’s son and his wife commit suicide and Creon welcomes his own death.

The conflict of the moral law with state law, as we see in the tragedy of Sophocles, is also a common social and political phenomenon of our times, isn’t it? Don’t we see that on a daily basis these two clashing elements stigmatize today’s societies?