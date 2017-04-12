Ancient Athens and Immigration – By John A. Koumoulides

By John A. Koumoulides*

Dealing with the issue of immigration, Ancient Athens and its approach to the economic humanitarian and social issue can teach a lesson. Fifth century Athens was the place to be. Athenians first developed the system and ideals of democracy, democratia, and the rule of law, nomos.

The reason for Athens’ control of immigrants (Metoikoi, “those who change their habitation”- Metics) was security and suspicions of aliens (war being endemic in the ancient world) and paranoia about the “purity” of Athenian citizenship, religion, and cultural Ethos. Aliens were welcome in Athens, but any non-Athenian who wanted to take up residence in Athens, temporary or permanent, had to fulfill certain conditions.

First, they registered with the local authority (the Demos, roughly “parish”) where they were living. These registers were kept for administrative purposes.

Second, they had to pay a unique monthly Foros, tax, and were liable for military service. They could not own land or take any political role. The economic and naval power of Athens “depended upon the increase of Attic industries, which may be estimated by the enormous number of resident aliens, metics, who settled in Athens and Piraeus for the purpose of manufacture and trade.” These metics had approached the estimated number of 10,000. (T.C. Bury, History of Ancient Greece).

There was another most important requirement, too: intending metics had to find and secure for themselves a citizen sponsor, a prostati, to support their application for metic status. A specific case could be brought against any metic thought not to have a prostatis, a guardian sponsor, the penalty for which was arrest, imprisonment, expulsion, and even enslavement.

It was considered a privilege for the metics to live in Athens. It was a powerful, flourishing, “international” city: fortunes to be made from being part of it. Thus, since metics could not, by law, own land, they started up businesses in Athens and especially its harbor area of Piraeus, a prolific trading center. Economic success combined with orderly, law-abiding behavior reaped its rewards in social mobility.

The orator Lysias (c459-380 BC) was a metic who made his fortune by writing speeches for others; his father Cephalus, was a Syracusan metic resident of Athens. He made a huge fortune from arms manufacture in Athens. Actually, Plato’s famous dialogue, The Republic, was set in his house; intellectuals like Sophist and philosopher Protagoras (c. 390-420 BC) flocked to Athens to prosper there as teachers. Athens was an open, democratic city to all who behaved and respected its laws and institutions.

*Professor John A. Koumoulides is an Honorary Fellow of Harris Manchester College at the University of Oxford and Emeritus Professor of History, Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, where he taught from 1968 to 2002. From 2012 -2013, he was a Senior Scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, DC.