Australian Singer Peter Andre Talks about his Greek-Cypriot Heritage

GOLD COAST, Australia – Peter Andre has revealed to Closer Online that he is teaching his children all about their Greek heritage with the help of beloved children’s TV character Peppa Pig.

Peter, 44, explained that he had come up with a novel way of teaching this three-year-old daughter Amelia to be fluent in Greek, the language his Greek Cypriot family all speak, Closer Online reports.

“The kids are really into their Greek heritage. Almost half of Amelia’s words are in Greek now, she’s learned so many!

“It all started with an idea I had. I thought to myself, how do I find a way to make her learn Greek when I speak English at home and Emily speaks English at home?’

“I’m quite happy actually because it’s a bit of a genius idea! So Amelia loves Peppa Pig, and it just dawned on me that there would surely be a Greek version online of the show?”

Peter Andre (born Peter James Andrea; 27 February 1973 in Harrow, London) is an English-born Australian singer, songwriter, businessman, presenter and television personality.

He gained popularity as a singer, best known for his successful singles “Mysterious Girl” and “Flava”. He is also known for appearing on the third series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, and the thirteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, in which he was partnered with Janette Manrara.

He is of Greek Cypriot descent. In 1979, as a six-year-old, Andre and his family relocated to Sydney before settling on Australia’s Gold Coast at nine years old.In 1989, 16-year-old Andre became a contestant on Australian talent show New Faces and as a result was offered a recording contract for $146,000. During this time, Andre lived in a beachside apartment in Surfers Paradise and attended Benowa State High School on the Gold Coast.