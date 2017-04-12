City of Laval, Quebec, Marks 196th Anniversary of Greek Independence

Elected officials from three levels of government in the Laval region gathered at the war cenotaph near Laval city hall on March 25 to pay their respects along with residents of Hellenic origin to Greek veterans and soldiers on the occasion of the 196th anniversary of Greece’s independence.

In the Montreal region, Laval currently has the highest concentration of residents of Greek heritage, The Laval News reports.

The noontime laying of wreaths at the base of the Laval monument was preceded by a protocol signing of the city’s Golden Book by two leading figures of the Montreal region’s Greek community – Nicolaos Sigalas, the Consul General of Greece in Montreal since 2014, and Nicholas T. Pagonis, president of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal.

